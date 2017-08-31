Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Lacy Underwear for New Lingerie Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is stripping down to her lingerie to show off her fit figure for the latest DKNY Intimates campaign, and the 26-year-old model looks stunning as ever.

In a series of snaps released from the photo shoot, which took place in New York, the Gone Girl star can be seen putting her toned physique on full display in a burgundy lingerie set for the brand’s fall line. See the new pics of Ratajkowski on Daily Mail here.

Ratajkowski opted for a natural makeup look while striking a variety of sultry poses. Her brunette locks were swept out of her face and flowing freely off her shoulders.

One of the shots shows the British-born beauty seated on the floor of what appears to be an apartment living room. She is leaning up against a piece of furniture while shooting a smoldering glance away from the camera. In another pic, Ratajkowski is seated on a window ledge looking out at the street below as the sunlight beams into the room.

The final image of the set shows Ratajkowski modeling DKNY’s LiteWear Seamless Bralette and Boyshort. She is sitting on a cushion on the floor, leaning on one hand while her legs are resting off to the side.

On Monday, the actress treated her Instagram followers to another steamy photo taken from her home. The pic was snapped by photographer Emanuele D’Angelo and shows Ratajkowski rocking a black lingerie top with Adidas sweatpants that are barely hanging on her slender frame.

Shot at home in LA by @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

She shared the snap with the caption: “Shot at home in LA by @livincool.”

Ratajkowski skyrocketed to fame in 2013 after appearing nearly naked in the controversial music video for Robin Thicke’s hit song “Blurred Lines.”

Over the last several years, Ratajkowski has forged a massive social media following of more than 14.8 million fans and has gone on to appear in a seemingly endless number of photo shoots as well as a handful of feature films.

In the coming months, she is co-starring in four new flicks. She will be joining Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer in the thriller, In Darkness, and will be taking on a lead role in a romantic film titled Cruise.

Ratajkowski will also be teaming up with comedienne Amy Schumer and actress Michelle Williams for a new comedy set to debut in June of 2018 titled I Feel Pretty. For her fourth upcoming film, Ratajkowski will be starring alongside Breaking Bad vet Aaron Paul in a thriller titled Welcome Home.