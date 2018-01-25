Emily Ratajkowski Dares to Bare in Latest Instagram Pic

Model Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her figure in scantily clad outfits and bikinis on Instagram, but on Wednesday she didn’t bother with any of that and simply posted with nothing on.

Ratajkowski posted a photo to her instagram story of her sunbathing in the nude, but had the camera angled to preserve her modesty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of her latest photos include her recreating the famous “Birth of Venus” painting and posing in a spaghetti photo shoot for Love Magazine. That last one brought in some critics, most notably Piers Morgan.

“She likes to think taking her clothes off is promoting feminism,” Morgan said during an episode of Good Morning Britain back in December. “She’s posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists… For goodness sake — get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job.”

But the 26-year-old argues that her post are her way of supporting and promoting feminism.

“I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice,” Ratajkowski said in a message on Love Magazine’s Instagram account.

“The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex — those are my decisions and they shouldn’t be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologise for that,” the 26-year-old added.

If this latest photo is any indication, Ratajkowski doesn’t seem like she’ll be listening to the critics or stop snapping photos anytime soon.

Photo: Instagram/@emrata