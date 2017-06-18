Emily Ratajkowski Heads Out To Sea In Blue Bikini

Summer is the perfect time to throw on a bathing suit, hop on a boat, and head out into the open sea. We know this because Emily Ratajkowski did it and posted the pics to Instagram.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

In the first picture, Emily can be seen sitting on the side of a boat in a beautiful blue swimsuit, holding what looks to be a glass of whiskey in her hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The swimsuit has a high-cut bikini bottom and a tube-top style top.

Up Next: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky And NSFW In New Snap By Friend

She also rocks a white captain’s hats, and a big pair of matching sunglasses.

In the second pic, she’s ditched the hat, and the whiskey but, while standing on the side of a yacht with her hair very disheveled, she’s now switched to white wine.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Ratajkowski has spent her career splitting time between modeling and acting, having been featured on over two dozen magazine covers, and starring in a handful of films and TV shows. She even currently has 3 films in production.

Her next film scheduled to be released is In Darkness, which is a thriller about a blind musician who “hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.”

More: Emily Ratajkowski Documenting Her Trip To Tuscany Is The Best Thing On Instagram Right Now

Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, both Game of Thrones alumni, will co-star with her in that film.

Just a few months ago Emily’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the Internet.

The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

With so much going on in her life, Ratajkowski has clearly earned weekend getaway on the ocean.