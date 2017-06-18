Emily Ratajkowski Heads Out To Sea In Blue Bikini

Summer is the perfect time to throw on a bathing suit, hop on a boat, and head out into the open sea. We know this because Emily Ratajkowski did it and posted the pics to Instagram.
In the first picture, Emily can be seen sitting on the side of a boat in a beautiful blue swimsuit, holding what looks to be a glass of whiskey in her hand.
The swimsuit has a high-cut bikini bottom and a tube-top style top.
She also rocks a white captain’s hats, and a big pair of matching sunglasses.
In the second pic, she’s ditched the hat, and the whiskey but, while standing on the side of a yacht with her hair very disheveled, she’s now switched to white wine.
Ratajkowski has spent her career splitting time between modeling and acting, having been featured on over two dozen magazine covers, and starring in a handful of films and TV shows. She even currently has 3 films in production.
Her next film scheduled to be released is In Darkness, which is a thriller about a blind musician who “hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.”
Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, both Game of Thrones alumni, will co-star with her in that film.
Just a few months ago Emily’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the Internet.
The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”
With so much going on in her life, Ratajkowski has clearly earned weekend getaway on the ocean.