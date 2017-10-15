Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless in Latest Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski has continued her streak of racy Instagram posts on Friday by posting a braless snap.

The model is shown posing for a selfie in a white robe. She pulls down the robe off of a bit and exposes her left shoulder.

Ratajkowski‘s caption indicates she was working on “something special” with photographer Charles Star Matadin.

The shot has already racked up more than 730,000 likes.

Something special today with @inezandvinoodh ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

This photo follows up a series of revealing photos shared by the Gone Girl actress.

Ratajkowski shared a few nearly nude photos while visiting Morocco. In one, she’s seen in underwear and a glamourous robe while posing in front of doorway in Marrakech. In the second, she’s shown topless on a balcony.

See both photos below:

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing 🇲🇦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:25am PDT