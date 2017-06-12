Emily Ratajkowski Documenting Her Trip To Tuscany Is The Best Thing On Instagram Right Now

Emily Ratajkowski is on vacation in Tuscany with her beau Jeff Magid, and the 26-year-old model has been documenting the trip with a number of skin-filled bikini snaps.

☀️baby A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

On Sunday, the brunette beauty took to social media to reveal a look at her incredibly trim physique. The image shows Ratajkowski sporting a red and white bandeau top bikini. The swimsuit flaunted Emily’s toned tummy and her sun-kissed skin. She was pictured seated on a beach chair with a tropical drink in her hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ratajkowski shared the snap with the caption a sun emoji along with the word “Baby.”

Up Next: Emily Ratajkowski Allows Gal Pal To Spread Mud On Her Backside During Hot Springs Adventure

Emily was clearly loving her look as she took to Instagram once again to give her 13.4 million followers a look at her bikini bod.

She shared the photo with the caption: “Did I die and go to heaven?”

Did I die and go to heaven? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

As evidenced by her Instagram page, the Gone Girl actress isn’t shy about showing off her body. She spoke out about posting pictures of herself during an interview in 2016.

“A selfie is a sort of interesting way to reclaim the gaze, right? You’re looking at yourself and taking a photo while looking at everyone,” she said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year.

More: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky And NSFW In New Snap By Friend

Because she frequently shares pictures of herself online, Emily says that she has been labeled as an “attention w****” by her critics and haters.

“I’ve been called an attention w**** so often that I had almost gotten used to it,” she wrote for Glamour last year. “And as women we are accused of seeking attention more than men are, whether for speaking out politically, as I did, for dressing a certain way, or for even posting a selfie.”

“Our culture has a double standard that runs so deep, many women have actually built up an automatic defense – attempting to be a step ahead of potential critics by making sure we have ‘real’ reasons for anything we say or do.”

She continued by saying: “Often it’s men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you’ve heard a woman say about another woman: ‘Oh, she’s just doing that for attention.’”