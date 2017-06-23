Emily Ratajkowski Unveils More Tuscany Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is on vacation in Tuscany, Italy and the 26-year-old model is documenting her trip with a series of skin-filled snaps. On Friday, Emily unleashed multiple pics that put her pert posterior on full display for all of her 13.6 million Instagram followers to see.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The first image shows the Gone Girl actress sporting a black thong bottomed bikini. The picture was snapped from directly behind Emily so her fans were given an up close and personal look at her incredibly trim figure and tanned backside. Also seen in the photo was the captivating landscape that Ratajkowski has been enjoying in recent weeks.

Emily shared the snap with a heart emoji as the caption. In less than 6 hours after posting on social media, the model’s fans threw out more than 733k likes and penned thousands of comments.

Emily also shared a follow-up pic from her Italian getaway that showed her in yet another sexy swimsuit which gave a glimpse at her slender shape. The brunette beauty was photographed wearing a burnt orange and gray one-piece while laying out on a boat. She paired the swimsuit with sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and a dark blue head wrap.

@lesirenuse A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Just by scrolling through her Instagram page, it’s clear to see that Emily Ratajkowsi isn’t afraid to flash a little flesh. Because she frequently posts scantily-clad snaps on social media, Ratajowski says that she has been labeled as an “attention w***e” by some of her critics. She lashed out against the negative responses in an article published in Glamour magazine last year.

“I’ve been called an attention w**** so often that I had almost gotten used to it,” she wrote. “And as women we are accused of seeking attention more than men are, whether for speaking out politically, as I did, for dressing a certain way, or for even posting a selfie.”

She continued by saying: “Our culture has a double standard that runs so deep, many women have actually built up an automatic defense – attempting to be a step ahead of potential critics by making sure we have ‘real’ reasons for anything we say or do. Often it’s men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you’ve heard a woman say about another woman: ‘Oh, she’s just doing that for attention.’”