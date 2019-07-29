Emilia Clarke Reunites With ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Jason Momoa, and Fans Are Loving It

Game of Thrones may be over, but Khaleesi and Khal Drogo are forever. Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited over the weekend to celebrate the Aquaman star’s 40th birthday.

Clarke shared photos of herself and the actor on Instagram, along with a sweet caption about their bond. The first photo in her set was of her and Momoa hugging. Both could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear. In the second, Clarke could be seen sitting fully clothed in a massive round bathtub.

In her caption, Clarke said that she feels “2 feet small” with Momoa. She then wished him a “HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY” and “An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

Fans flocked to the comments to show their support and express their joy at seeing Clarke and Momoa together again.

“Happy happy!!!” one person wrote.

“my king and queen,” another commented.

“Legends,” a third Instagram user added.

“WAIT ARE THEY TOGETHER?!?! This would make my [heart] so happy,” another commenter shared.

Momoa appeared on Game of Thrones in Season 1. His character, Khal Drogo, was married to Clarke’s character. He left the HBO TV series as the first season came to an end. Momoa’s character was killed off, leaving Daenerys to focus on her quest for the Iron Throne. Although Momoa wasn’t on Game of Thrones for long, he and Clarke remained close friends.

The actor even visited his pal on the set during filming for Season 8. He did not appear on the show, however.

Clarke shared a photo from that reunion Instagram. In it, she showed herself alongside Momoa and Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….,” she captioned the image.

Momoa later shared a kind message for Clarke after her character’s death on Game of Thrones. He commented on her post about the show’s ending, revealing that it was hard for him to watch. Momoa also sent his “love.”

“Baby that episode killed me,” he commented on the post. “I love you madly.”

He also posted his initial reaction to Khaleesi’s death in an Instagram Live video, according to Elle.

“You’re going back to what the f— you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi? Oh my god,” he said, before joking that he was going to the bar to get in a fight because of his frustrations over Clarke’s character’s end.