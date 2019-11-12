Emilia Clarke Takes Lie Detector Test and Her Responses About ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Jason Momoa Are Hilarious

Emilia Clarke took a lie detector test for a recent interview with Vanity Fair, and the results were hilarious. While promoting her new movie, Last Christmas, she also touched on her time on Game of Thrones, specifically her relationship with former co-star Jason Momoa.

Clarke became a household name by playing Daenerys Targaryen, a.k.a. Khaleesi, one of the fiercest contenders in HBO’s Game of Thrones. In the beginning of the series, she was married to a warlord called Khal Drogo, played by Momoa, and while he never showed up in the ensuing seven seasons, fans never forgot it.

Neither did Clarke, as she revealed in her lie detector test interview. The actress took part in a popular segment Vanity Fair does where stars are subjected to a polygraph test during an interview.

Clarke kept it light-hearted in the interview, giving half-joking answers and trying to break the awkward tension of the interview. When it came to Momoa, that wasn’t hard, as she confirmed they are “close friends” and said that she “saw him very recently. When asked if she saw Momoa’s movie Aquaman, she gave a decisive yes, and the polygraph held a steady straight line.

“I saw it in a cinema,” she added, unprompted. “I gave that man some money! I went to the movies and I saw it.”

While it seems to be true that Clarke supported her friend’s movie, she was also brutally honest about his chances in Westeros’ cut-throat politics. She said that “no,” Aquaman would not have had a chance at the Iron Throne.

“There’s just not enough water,” she said. “Khal Drogo would have. He would have just, like, bulldozed everyone out of the way.”

Asked about the show’s controversial ending, Clarke kept it light once again. When the interviewer asked if she knew where her dragon, Drogon had gone after the finale, she said: “I’d like to think he went to Hawaii.” The polygraph took a big leap at this.

“I know there is a specific place where dragons go — I sound like a crazy person — in the books, everyone was like, ‘yeah he’s gone to such-and-such a place.’ So, there makes sense.”

Perhaps most significantly, the polygraph gave fans the final word of the infamous Starbucks cup in the final season of Game of Thrones. With a lie detector on, Clarke declared once and for all that the anachronism was not her fault.

“People think it’s mine, and it’s very annoying,” she said. “We were not given Starbucks! The cast were not given Starbucks! We had craft services. So it literally could not have been mine.“

The test administrator confirmed that this was almost definitely true.

“I just think it was a really long day, and I think we took our eye off the ball,” she added.

Clarke’s new movie Last Christmas premiered this weekend in theaters everywhere.