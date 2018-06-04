Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Attempt ‘Dirty Dancing’ With ‘Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa were reunited on Sunday, as the HBO actress posted a photo of Momoa holding her over his lap while he sat up against a cardboard image of the Iron Throne.

According to Clarke, this was the closest they could get to imitating the iconic lift from the film Dirty Dancing.

“FYI…This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing,” Clarke wrote. “Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)”

Clarke and Momoa’s character, Khal Drogo, were married in the first season of the show. His only appearance after that came during a vision Daenerys Tagaryan had while at the House of the Undying.

Game of Thrones‘ final season, comprised of six extended episodes, will air in 2019. Clarke recently gave an interview with Vanity Fair about how the story ends for her character, which she claimed was deeply emotional.

“It f—ed me up,” she said while describing shooting her character’s final on-screen scenes. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

She wouldn’t go into any further detail about what she meant.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Vice President of Drama, revealed recently that the final season promises a high death count, including many members of the main cast.

Clarke herself said she doesn’t even know how the story ends, as the film crew has reportedly shot multiple fake endings to throw off the actors.

“I don’t know that I even do now. I’m being serious. I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious. I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us,” Clarke said to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

When we last saw Targaryen she was riding north to Winterfell with her allies to prepare for the upcoming battle against the Army of the Dead.

She, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and others were recently in King’s Landing, attempting to convince Queen Cersei to join them in the fight. She agreed at first after one of the undead wights was shown to her, but she later revealed she had ever intention of betraying them.

This in turn caused a rift between her and her brother/love interest Jaime Lannister, who left the Red Keep to ride north as well.