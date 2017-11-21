Emilia Clarke Tired of Fans Complaining About Nudity in ‘Game of Thrones’

The Mother of Dragons has had enough of people complaining about the nudity on Game of Thrones.

Appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s December/January 2018 issue, actress Emilia Clarke, who dons platinum blonde hair as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, opened up about the criticism she’s faced over the more controversial scenes of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’ I’m like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’ I f***ing love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity,” she said. “There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure — it’s part of life.”

Clarke is no stranger to stripping down for the steamier scenes of the series, her most notable sex scene having taken place just this past season when fan favorite Jon Snow hooked up with the Khaleesi. Unbeknownst to the characters, in a strange turn of events, the two are actually related, Jon Snow being Daenerys Targaryen’s nephew. Currently, only two characters on the series are aware of the fact, though, — Samwell Tarly and the Three-Eyed Raven Bran Stark.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in late 2018.