‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Share Kisses in Steamy PDA Photos

If there were still questions about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, being in a relationship, new photos of the couple appear to put that to rest. The couple recently escaped the cold temperatures of New York City for a steamy getaway in Miami, where they were spotted packing on heavy public displays of affection. The new photos surfaced just after Davidson’s interview with Paper about his relationships surfaced.

Several paparazzi photos from Miami surfaced in InTouch Weekly and other outlets early Saturday. The photos show Davidson, 26, and Gerber, 18, sitting by a hotel pool kissing and hugging. Davidson wore black shorts and a white T-shirt, while Gerber wore a black string bikini.

Earlier this week, Davidson appeared in Paper‘s 2019 Break the Internet issue, appearing in a bizarre doctored photo that made him look like a plastic Ken doll. In the accompanying interview, Davidson said he learned that his relationships are “nobody’s business” after already being in high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

“I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” Davidson explained. “I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong. As opposed to like… people date. People date and are friends.”

Davidson said he tries to be as “private as possible” and “as discrete as can be.” He even suggested he will avoid doing PDA, which is against his nature.

“I’m a lovely person. I love licking faces,” he said.

Davidson’s relationship roller coaster from the past year has been anything but private. He was engaged to Grande for several months last year before breaking up and dating Beckinsale. He then dated actress Margaret Qualey for a few weeks before dating Gerber. Before these relationships, Davidson was very active on social media, but he no longer is.

“I got rid of the Internet because I can’t be on it. And anytime I would go on, I would just see horrible things written about me all the time… I would look though the search tab on Instagram and I’m a meme! I’m multiple MEMES. I’m punchlines or set-ups to jokes, so social media’s a little different for me,” Davidson explained to Paper. “I had to get rid of it.”

Davidson has been filming James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad this fall, but also found time to appear on SNL. This weekend, Will Ferrell is hosting the show.

