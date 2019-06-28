Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Sparks Vibrant Reaction From Fans With Latest Photo

Riley Keough recently attended the Louis Vuitton exhibition, Louis Vuitton X, in Los Angeles and she looked absolutely stunning. The Riverdale actress shared a photo from the Instagram-worthy event and fans absolutely loved it.

Keough, grand daughter of the late Elvis Presley, posed before a pink branded backdrop wearing a quilted blue, white, black and purple shirt with a matching jacket. Her long hair hung down over her shoulders as she looked on at the cameras. After thanking Louis Vuitton for having her, Keough’s Instagram comments were flooded with praise from fans.

“you timeless beauty you,” one commenter wrote.

“How can you be so beautiful? Oh right, you have Presley DNA,” another commented.

“ur beautiful!” a third wrote.

“you have that Presley swagger!!” another commenter added.

Presley’s grand daughter is active on Instagram. She recently shared a quote from Fred Rodgers, of Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood on Instagram. The inspirational quite was all about helping others, something Rodgers was dedicated to during his lifetime.

“At the center of the Universe is a loving heart that continues to beat and that wants the best for every person,” the quote reads. “Anything that we can do to help foster the intellect and spirit and emotional growth of our fellow human beings, that is our job. Those of us who have this particular vision must continue against all odds. Life is for service.”

She captioned the post with a red heart emoji and the emoji of the “live long and prosper” hand sign from Star Trek.

Keough has seen a wave of positivity on Instagram. Weeks ago she shared an adorable throwback photo, which drew kind comments from all over the Web. The picture showed a young Keough smiling through what appeared to be a playhouse door.

“Awe!!!” one commenter wrote, adding two heart emojis.

“Cutie,” another added.

“Adorable Riley,” a third follower commented.

Keough doesn’t always share throwback photos, or photos with her famous family, but when she does commenters tend to draw comparisons to her famous grandfather. She recently appeared alongside her mother and four siblings in a picture posted by her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Twitter.

Shortly after the picture was posted, Lisa Marie’s replies were full of comparisons between Benjamin Presley and Elvis. Benjamin doesn’t often appear in public, but these comparisons tend to crop up when it comes to him.

He did attend the Graceland vigil marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death with his family in August 2017, though. He was there with Lisa Marie and her two youngest daughters, Harper and Finley.