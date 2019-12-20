Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Ordered to Pay Her Attorney Fees Amid Custody Battle

The ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley got some bad news in court today. Michael Lockwood has been ordered by a California judge to pay $140,000 to cover the cost of his ex-wife’s attorneys. As noted by Radar Online, the cost will likely be difficult for Lockwood, who has already endured a financial strain due to the divorce. He claims he had to stay in a Holiday Inn during their divorce, and couch-surfed while taking any job he could to make ends meet.

The ruling came on Dec. 16, with another hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 20.

“The court finds respondent had proper notice and opportunity to be heard,” Judge Joseph Lipner said in his affidavit, which stated that the fees were to be split, $129,000 for her attorney’s fees and $11,801 in additional costs. Their ongoing legal dispute has to do with a custody battle over their 11-year-old twin daughters.

Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016 after 10 years of marriage.

The dispute with Lockwood isn’t the only legal headache Presley has been dealing with of late. The daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been in a long-running legal battle with Barry Siegel, her former business manager. Presley alleges that Siegel left her “financially devastated” after squandering the singer’s $100 million fortune.

Presley also claims that her former manager sold 85 percent of her stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises in order to cozy up to a well-known investor. It was a decision that “put his own best interests ahead of her in order to put himself in proximity to [the investor] and his celebrity circle,” she claims.

Siegel has denied any claims, claiming that when Presley fired him, “all of Ms. Presley dealings with her accountants and other financial professionals post—2016, along with any analyses they performed of her financial situation and any discussions they had with Ms. Presley related to her finances, are potentially relevant.”

The lawsuit also reportedly put Presley at odds with her mother, Priscilla, the former wife of The King of Rock n’ Roll. It’s not the first time the two haven’t seen eye-to-eye on family matters. The pair are also apparently in disagreement about the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrman.

While the elder Presley has been involved in the film’s pre-production, Lisa Marie worries that the portrayal of their courtship (and later marriage), won’t be received well in the #MeToo era, considering Priscilla was 14 when she met her future husband.