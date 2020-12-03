Peek Inside Elvis Presley and Priscilla's $2.5M Former Honeymoon Home

Rock and roll legend Elvis Presley married Priscilla Presley on May 1, 1967, and following their eight-minute Las Vegas wedding, the pair spent a short honeymoon in Palm Springs — staying at the 5,000-foot home with an acre lot that they had leased for a year. Built by architect William Krisel, the mid-century modern home was originally home to developer Robert Alexander and is named The Alexander Estate. It was also often referred to as "The House of Tomorrow."

The home has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, Marie Claire, Fodor's, Travel Channel, AAA Westways, Time, and Architectural Digest, and The Fuji Television Network, based in Daiba, Minato, Tokyo, Japan, filmed in the home for several days for an episode that aired in 2015. "The House of Tomorrow" has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and Art Deco design and was designed as three stories in four concentric circles.

However, according to a new report from TMZ, the home is now on sale once again and listed at $2.5 million — a significant drop from its previous listing in 2019 at $3.2 million, and a whopping $9.5 million from 2017. Scroll through to take a look at the unique space.