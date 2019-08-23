Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares Steamy ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo and Fans Cannot Love It Enough

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough recently shared a steamy “thirst trap” photo, and fans cannot love it enough. In the photo, Keough is laying in bed and flashing a smile while snapping a selfie. The snapshot has been a huge hit with her fans and followers, with many of them posting heart emojis in the comments, to let her know how much they love the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Aug 20, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

“All I can say is wow,” one person commented, while another person called her an “absolutely divine angel.”

Someone else wrote that the photo is “certified fire.”

“You’re kicking it, baby!” a fourth user wrote.

While Keough comes from a famous family she has carved out her own path as an actress, starring in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, Hold the Dark, and 2017s Logan Lucky, which was her second time working with director Steven Soderbergh.

That film also starred Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston and Sebastian Stan. Around the time the film was released, Keough spoke about it with Parade, specifically speaking about the unity among the cast while they were filming.

“I love that about Steven. I feel like he hires great people as well as actors. The vibe is always fun, and it’s always right for the film,” The two films I’ve done with him, though, are completely ridiculous and funny, Magic Mike and Logan Lucky. I wasn’t there for Erin Brockovich, so I don’t know what the vibe was there [laughs]. Being familiar with the people you’re working with is fun for me. I love working with people I’ve already worked with, especially when we already have some sort of a bond.”

Regarding whether or not she had a tough time keeping a straight face during some of the more comedic moments on-set, Keough said, “I still get – not quite starstruck — but sometimes I feel like, “Why am I here with all of these amazing actors?” Especially people I grew up watching, like Hilary Swank. Sometimes I just feel like — oh my God, I’m doing a scene with this actor. Sometimes I have to do one take to get out of the headspace because I’m such a fan of actors. It’s funny.”

Next up, fans can catch Keough in two more films this year: a horror flick title The Lodge, and a Netflix mystery movie called Earthquake Bird.