Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Rare Childhood Snapshot

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter shared a precious throwback photo of herself as a baby on Monday, and many fans were cooing. Riley Keough has begun to step out of her grandfather’s shadow, with her own body of work to be proud of. Still, looking at her baby pictures some still see the spitting image of the King of Rock ‘n Roll himself.

Keough wore a frilled, lacy dress in old the photo, where she appeared to be a toddler. The floral-patterned outfit had a high collar, and her hair was up in a high ponytail. She looked a little distracted in the photo, as babies often are, and she hinted at her own playful nature in the caption.

“Baby monkey Riley,” she wrote with a monkey emoji.

Friends and fans alike commented in awe of the picture, telling Keough she was adorable. Many showered compliments on both the baby she had been and the woman she has become.

“In the beginning was the cutest little girl who became a beautiful woman inside and out,” one person wrote.

“Nice hair Miss Keough… you look adorable,” added another with kissing emojis.

“This is the cutest picture ever,” declared a third commenter.

Keough has come a long way from those baby-faced days. Now 30 years old, she is the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley. Her mother, Lisa Marie Presley is the only daughter of the King and singer-songwriter Priscilla Presley, while her father is musician Danny Keough.

Keough herself has a hand in many facets of the entertainment industry, uniting some of the talents and interests of her ancestors. She has worked as a musician, a film producer and an actress in high-profile movies and TV shows, rarely flaunting her connection to pop cultural royalty.

Keough has not needed much help, as her work speaks for itself. In the last several years she has appeared in TV shows including Riverdale, Paterno and The Girlfriend Experience with varying roles, displaying a wide range of talents. She has also been in some of the most influential movies of the decade, such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky and It Comes at Night.

Keough shows no signs of slowing down, with an impressive slate of work ahead of her. She has three films in post-production at the moment, including Earthquake Bird which is due in theaters later this year. Next year she will star in The Devil All the Time, and another movie called Zola has yet to announce a formal release date.