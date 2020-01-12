Elvis Presley Fans Sound off on Lisa Marie’s Kids Missing Icon’s Graceland Birthday Celebration

As you may have heard, Lisa Marie Presley was denied permission to bring her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to Elvis Presley‘s Graceland birthday celebration due to an ongoing custody battle with her ex, Michael Lockwood. In response to the news, many fans on Facebook have spoken out about this controversial decision.

In case you did miss the news, it was previously reported that Lockwood did not allow the girls to travel to Memphis, Tennessee for the celebration. A standing order in the couple’s custody case requires the consent of the other parent or approval from the court for the twins to travel out of state. Lisa Marie subsequently filed emergency documents in Los Angeles County Court in order to allow her kids to go to the celebration.

However, her request was denied because it was not deemed to be an “emergency” situation, as reported by The Blast. The decision was reportedly “very upsetting to Lisa Marie because she feels her kids should be able to experience something like their grandfather’s birthday party.”

Many fans on Facebook were outraged by this decision, as they believe that the twins should have been able to help celebrate the life of their grandfather.

“I think the girls should be allowed to go cause even though their grandfather is gone that between Presilla (sic) and Lisa Marie they told them all about their grandpa and shared what kind of person or who he was,” one fan wrote.

“So sad. It’s too bad they can’t go,” another fan expressed on Facebook. “They would’ve heard and seen how much their grandfather was admired and loved and they would have carried this with them for the rest of their lives. It’s one thing to hear about him being loved. It’s another to see it.”

“Doesn’t matter if they “know”their grandfather or not…. They are his legacy… It was a celebration… A one time thing,” yet another fan wrote about the decision. “What would it have hurt seriously?…. Of course they didn’t know him personally but I’m sure they know Elvis Presley is their grandfather.”

Elvis’ birthday celebration took place from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 at the esteemed Graceland location in Memphis. The celebration concluded on Saturday night, Jan. 11 with an Elvis: Live in Concert show. Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his good friend Jerry Schilling also attended the major, celebratory event.