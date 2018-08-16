Elton John Recalls Aretha Franklin’s Final Performance in Heartfelt Tribute

Elton John is among the many mourning his friend Aretha Franklin‘s death Thursday.

In a lengthy Instagram post and multiple tweets, he remembered Franklin, who died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer, and her final public performance, which happened to be at his AIDS Foundation gala in November.

“The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists,” John began his tribute to the Queen of Soul.

“I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral,” he added. “She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time.”

John goes on share that he “adored her and worshipped her talent.”

“God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen.”

John was just one of many in the music industry who paid their respects to Franklin. Stevie Wonder visited Franklin in her home this week while she was in hospice care. Paul McCartney, Carole King, John Legend, Willie Nelson, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Barbra Streisand were among the many who posted tributes to social media.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama said that Franklin showed how Americans have “the chance to earn something more enduring.” President Donald Trump called her a “great woman, with a wonderful gift from God,” and 2016 presidential election candidate Hillary Clinton thanked her for “opening our eyes, ears and hearts.”

Franklin’s family made it known that they were thankful for the outpouring of love and support, saying in a statement via Franklin’s publicist that they were “deeply touched.”

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” the family said.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.