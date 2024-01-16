Elton John Undergoes Surgery

Elton John recently underwent knee surgery, causing him to miss his big EGOT-winning moment at the Emmy Awards. On Monday night, John's concert film, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, took home the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. John, however, could not attend due to his hospitalization.

"Thank you so much, I am not Elton John," said producer Ben Winston, while accepting the Emmy on behalf of John. "Sadly, he had a knee [operation]. He's absolutely fine. He wanted to send his love and thanks to the television academy for this wonderful award." Winston added, "We knew this show was going to be historic because it was going to be Elton's last ever show in North America on tour. We didn't know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives ... we didn't know it was going to win him an EGOT."

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium wins the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pEqk2DE12O — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Shortly after the win, John released a statement, saying "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world." He continued, per Us Weekly, "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium was tapped at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for Disney+. IN addition to the Outstanding Live Variety Special win, the special also won Emmys for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special. The big concert was part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off in 2018 but had to pause due to multiple delays. The tour eventually came to a conclusion in July 2023.

As previously noted, this marks EGOT status for John, who is now one of 19 entertainers to earn the honor. The singer has five Grammy awards, the first of which he won in 1987. Years later, in 1994, he won his first Oscar for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King soundtrack. He would later win again for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his musical biopic Rocketman. It was in 2000 that John earned his one and only Tony Award, for the score in Aida.