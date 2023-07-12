Elton John Is One Step Closer to Securing an EGOT

Elton John might be amongst the small list of entertainers who earns his EGOT status this year. The possibility comes amid his latest Emmy nomination at the forthcoming 75th annual Emmy Awards. The 76-year-old music icon is nominated in the category of Outstanding Variety Special category for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. It's just one of three for the show, which showcases his final North American concert as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The special debuted on Disney+, making it the first live special on the streamer to receive an Emmy nomination. Of course, John already has the other three awards: Grammys, TONY's, and Oscars. It is John's first Emmy nomination. If he wins, he will become the 19th person to secure EGOT status . Viola Davis become the 18th when she won her Grammy in February, and Jennifer Hudson came before her in 2022. John understands the significance of the moment.

"It's an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget," John said in a statement following his nomination being announced, as Deadline reports. "My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come."

John won his first Grammy award in 1986 in the category of Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal with the song "That's What Friends Are For," a collaboration with Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder. His Oscar came for The Lion King's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" in 1994. In 2000, he earned a TONY for his Aida score.