Ellen Pompeo Responds to Backlash After Her Old 'Me Too' Comments Resurface

Ellen Pompeo is addressing recently resurfaced comments she made about convicted rapist and former film producer Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement, and the backlash they have caused. Made during the Grey's Anatomy star's July 2018 Oxford Union Q&A, the comments resurfaced earlier this week, sparking fierce criticism from many and prompting the actress to speak out on Twitter on Thursday.

"For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2+ years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out. I certainly didn't know he was a rapist at that point … that took s— to a whole different level," Pompeo wrote in the April 23 tweet. "And... I'm talking about harassment... not assault. Two different things. I was speaking about MY experience of being harassed in Hollywood and my outlook on it."

"For years before times up women had to put up with harassment and still do on a regular basis ...it was just part of the job as it is in a lot or all professions ...we couldn't complain like we can now. If we complained we would be out and the man would stay," she continued. "&MY way of coping [with] whatever situations I've been in is not a comment on how other women handle things... again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different. Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime."

The remarks, which have been met with mixed reactions, came just days after Pompeo found herself in the face criticism after the 2018 Q&A resurfaced. In the clip, the actress said that she thinks "we bear some responsibility" and that "it takes two to tango" when asked about Weinstein's fall from grace.

"That's not to blame the victim, that's just to say — I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had probably two and a half hours with him," she continued. "He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

Stating that Weinstein "did nothing inappropriate" during their meeting, she went on to say that if he had, she "would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it." She added that "it's all what we're willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be liked, to be loved, to be accepted?"