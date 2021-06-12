Ellen Pompeo Has 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion With Pair of Departed Fan-Favorite Co-Stars

✖

Grey's Anatomy is a show where virtually no one is safe, and fans have been forced to say goodbye to many of their favorite characters over the years. However, star Ellen Pompeo did offer fans a look at a real-life reunion between some departed actors. Pompeo shared on her Instagram story that she had met up with Eric Dane, who exited the show in 2012, and Justin Chambers, who left in 2020. In the first video, Pompeo and Dane smize for the camera while the now bleach blonde Chambers pretends to take their dinner order. Pompeo captions the second video "A hard knock life" while showing her time with her old friends and coworkers.

Dane did make a cameo appearance during season 17, with his character, Mark Sloan, showing up on Meredith's mind beach while she was in a COVID-19 coma. According to Dane, stepping back into Grey's was like coming home. "It feels like I never left," Dane said about returning to set. "It was very comfortable and very easy, and it was so nice to see a lot of the same faces with the crew. It's a role that always fit for me, like one of those great old T-shirts. And it was just like putting the T-shirt back on and hanging out on a beach for a couple days, and catching up with some old friends."

Pompeo was also thrilled to have Dane back on set, sharing a selfie of the two of them after his episode aired. "Old friends are the best friends... wait wait....but I don't mean WE are old... I meant that we've known each other a LONG time," Pompeo joked in the caption. "Yes that's what I mean we are like two spring chicks well one spring chick and one SILVER FOX [Eric Dane] love and appreciate you!!!"

Chambers left Grey's in 2020 after sixteen seasons on the medical drama in one of the most controversial character exits in the show's history. "There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a January 2020 statement after saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."