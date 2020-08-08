Ellen DeGeneres' Show Scandal Has Fans Chiming in With George W. Bush Comments

Ellen DeGeneres' latest scandal has members of the public reminded of her friendship with George W. Bush. DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were infamously captured watching the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers face off on Oct. 6, 2019. However, as FOX's broadcast showed, they were not alone. They were chumming it up with Bush and his wife, Laura.

This friendship drew backlash from many of DeGeneres' fans, due to Bush's political alignment and his involvement with the U.S.'s wars in the Middle East. The backlash was so massive that the talk show host addressed the situation on her talk show. "I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," she said. "We're all different, and I think that we've forgotten that that's OK."

In the wake of multiple workers and guests saying the environment behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show is toxic, many on Twitter are examining her kinship with the former POTUS. Some think it is a prime example of the comedian not thinking about her actions affect others; some say they have never forgiven her for the friendship, and others simply wanted to make jokes.