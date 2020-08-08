Ellen DeGeneres' Show Scandal Has Fans Chiming in With George W. Bush Comments
Ellen DeGeneres' latest scandal has members of the public reminded of her friendship with George W. Bush. DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were infamously captured watching the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers face off on Oct. 6, 2019. However, as FOX's broadcast showed, they were not alone. They were chumming it up with Bush and his wife, Laura.
This friendship drew backlash from many of DeGeneres' fans, due to Bush's political alignment and his involvement with the U.S.'s wars in the Middle East. The backlash was so massive that the talk show host addressed the situation on her talk show. "I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," she said. "We're all different, and I think that we've forgotten that that's OK."
In the wake of multiple workers and guests saying the environment behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show is toxic, many on Twitter are examining her kinship with the former POTUS. Some think it is a prime example of the comedian not thinking about her actions affect others; some say they have never forgiven her for the friendship, and others simply wanted to make jokes.
The moment Ellen DeGeneres said she was friends with George W. Bush, a war criminal, let me know she was someone who seeks access, power, status and expediency. She looked the other way, instead of acknowledging Bush’s horrible record.
Now her show is hit with a sex scandal. pic.twitter.com/dP620uoCqM— Ezequiel Aguilar (@EAZYEABC123) July 31, 2020
Knives have been out for Ellen ever since she was caught red handed being friends with George W. Bush.— J☀️ Arrow⚾️🏈🥊🏋️♀️ (@Hotel511) August 8, 2020
Ellen is chummy with war criminals like George W. Bush, and so that’s gonna be a forever no from me. https://t.co/kHXyhp7isj— hot gas summer (@drmitchpdx) August 7, 2020
ellen being friends with bush makes a lot more sense now— E-SAUCE (@NotoriousESD) August 7, 2020
Wonder if people hate Ellen just because she sat with George W Bush at that football game.— Nate R (@NathanR1771) August 7, 2020
2019: I can’t believe she hung out with Bush!
2020: I can’t believe he hung out with Ellen! pic.twitter.com/POuHR5qhu0— aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) August 8, 2020
The witch hunt aginst ellen degenerate is a lovely thing to see ✨✨ shouldnt have supported war crimilar bush and “sEt YoUr DiFfErEnCeS” aside hoe.— Bebo (@SumerianQueen_) August 7, 2020
Not surprisingly considering she's a George Bush Democrat
Most people as wealthy as Ellen are massive scumbags https://t.co/spUXzwkiRE— Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 18, 2020