Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Photo With Mom and Brother on Christmas Day

Ellen DeGeneres brought in the Christmas holiday with her family. The former talk show host shared an image of a cute family moment featuring her mother and brother in the picture on Instagram, captioning the picture, “Merry Christmas.”

Ellen and her mother have shared a close relationship throughout the years. Fans and followers were excited that she shared such a personal update.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sweet mom ! She was at every show!! Special relationship!!❤️” one follower wrote.” Oh such a gift to be with your momma!!” another follower commented.

Ellen’s mother Betty is a former actress and activist. She appeared on her daughter’s Emmy-winning talk show on several occasions throughout the years.

In the photo, Ellen and Betty appear alongside her brother Vance DeGeneres and sister-in-law, Joanna (Brooks) DeGeneres. They gather around Mama DeGeneres, in what appears to be a care facility. Some commenters questioned if Ellen and her brother have their mother living in a home, versus with family members.

In 2024, the comedian shared that her mother was diagnosed with dementia. Not much else has been revealed about the 95-year-old’s current condition.

In 2024, Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated to the United Kingdom, where they now focus on wildlife conservation, equal rights, and a quieter life than the one the couple led in Los Angeles. Their move was reportedly politically motivated. The move came two years after Ellen ended her talk show’s 19-year run amid controversy that she was difficult to work with and didn’t properly pay staff during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ellen’s brother Vance is a movie producer. He also served as a writer on her television show in the 1990s. His producing credits include The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Bull Durham.Vance famously came to Ellen’s defense amid the controversy surrounding her reported workplace misconduct.

“If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister,” he wrote on X at the time, per Yahoo News. “She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest,” he added.