Ellen DeGeneres Sets First Standup Tour in 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres is embarking on her first stand-up tour in 15 years, with the comedian set to hit a limited number of cities in August.

Titled, “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres,” the trek will see the comedian stop in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour will lead up to the filming of her Netflix stand-up special, which will mark DeGeneres’ first on the platform. The last two dates of DeGeneres’ tour, which take place in Seattle, will be filmed for the special.

Tickets for the shows will be available to the general public on June 22 on LiveNation.com. Fans can register for presale tickets until June 17, and the presale will happen from June 19 through June 21.

DeGeneres’ last special was 2003’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now on HBO, which was preceded by Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning on the network in 2001.

The comedian confirmed the news of the special on Twitter in May 2017, replying to Netflix‘s invitation to perform a stand-up special with, “Let me think about it. Ok I’m in.”

Let me think about it. Ok I’m in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

DeGeneres’ special will put her in good company, as the streaming service has previously teamed up with major names in comedy including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Louis C.K., Tracy Morgan and Kevin James for their own specials.

DeGeneres will likely have no shortage of material for her shows due to her day job of interviewing celebrities, though she also has plenty of hilarious stories from her daily life, including a recent trip to The Cheesecake Factory with wife Portia de Rossi.

Specifically, DeGeneres was confused about the size of the restaurant chain’s menu, which patrons know is extremely expansive.

“They’re the only menus visible from space,” she joked before showing a menu from when she was growing up, with the offerings including the basics like a hamburger and fries.

Grabbing a current menu from the restaurant, DeGeneres cracked, “I didn’t know if it was a menu or a Tom Clancy novel.”

See the full list of the comedian’s tour dates below.

August 10 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 11 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 12 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 16 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 17 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 22 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

August 23 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Photo Credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com