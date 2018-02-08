Ellen DeGeneres Opens up About Retiring One Day

Ellen DeGeneres recently celebrated her 60th birthday, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down anytime soon.

The talk show host spoke to Hoda Kotb in a pre-taped interview on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that she’s not focused on retirement.

“I don’t know [what I’m looking forward to],” DeGeneres said. “That’s why I’m going to keep doing this until I figure that out.”

She added, “I’m not looking forward to retiring because I love doing this.”

When asked whether she would still be hosting her show on her 65th birthday, DeGeneres said she didn’t know.

“As long as I’m having fun,” she said. “I think the show is only as good as if I am really enjoying it.”

Though she was aware of the fact that she was turning 60, DeGeneres didn’t seem thrilled about it.

“I’m shocked that I’m turning 60 because it just sounds horrible,” she told Kotb. “It just does.”

She did share that her wife, Portia de Rossi, was planning her a big party.

“There is a big blowout,” she said, “It’s a big, huge, big thing.”

On her birthday episode, DeGeneres was surprised by a number of celebrities who helped her celebrate her big day.

Kirsten Bell was on hand for Friday’s episode, helping DeGeneres hand out gifts to celebrate her birthday.

The host also received a call from Justin Timberlake, who explained that he couldn’t be there due to his busy schedule, as the star is currently rehearsing for the Super Bowl halftime show and preparing for his tour.

Timberlake even offered to take the host on tour with him, to which she had a quick reply.

“You’re sweet and… uh, no,” DeGeneres said.

