Portia de Rossi 'Rushed' to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Portia de Rossi was reportedly "rushed" to the hospital for emergency surgery over the weekend. According to PEOPLE, the actress's wife Ellen DeGeneres had to get her medical help because "she was in a lot of pain," according to a source. "It was appendicitis and she had surgery," the source added. De Rossi is "now resting at home, doing well and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good."

The frightening health scare comes as DeGeneres has been in the midst of a controversy surrounding accusations from former employees that the set of her daytime talk show, Ellen, was a toxic environment that perpetuated bullying and inappropriate sexual behavior. She also previously tested positive for Covid-19. In February, DeGeneres spoke with PEOPLE about the stressful year and praised her loving wife for the support she gave. "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her," DeGeneres said. "It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

De Rossi spoke up as well, saying that the two grew much closer while weathering the storm that raged around them. "We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," she said. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her." DeGeneres then added, "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."

Notably, at the time that De Rossi and DeGeneres first met, De Rossie was suffering from eating disorders, but she credits her now-wife for helping her overcome them. Speaking about reconnecting with DeGeneres in 2004, after having met years earlier, De Rossi said, "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing."

In her autobiography, Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain, De Rossi elaborated on her feelings. "I met Ellen when I was 168 pounds and she loved me. She only saw the person inside. My two greatest fears, being fat and being fat and being gay, when realized, led to my greatest joy."

She continued, "When I sit quietly and silently thank the universe for all the blessings in my life, I start with Ellen and end with my thighs. I thank my body for not punishing me for what I put it through and for being a healthy vessel in which I get to experience this beautiful life. I think her love for me is so unconditional that it actually makes me feel like maybe I should kind of start accepting myself for exactly who I am, because she seems to."