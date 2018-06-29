Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia de Rossi Explain Why Divorce Rumors Are ‘Great’

While most celebrities dread having tabloids wondering about the state of their marriages, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi welcome it, and the reason why will make you smile.

De Rossi recently said that people’s perceptions of same sex marriage have changed for the better, especially after she tied the knot with DeGeneres in 2008.

“The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” the Arrested Development star, 45, told Us Weekly Wednesday. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s— as every celebrity couple.”

And they haven’t just dealt with split rumors throughout their relationship, she admitted.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is great that I’m pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever,” she added. “That means there is an acceptance for this.”

Despite not minding being the subject of the occasional gossip storm, the couple isn’t thrilled with the culture surrounding tabloids, so they mostly ignore it.

“I was at a newsstand… and there was a cover of Brad [Pitt] and Jen [Aniston],” she added. “I literally just stared at it, and I was like, ‘They haven’t seen each other…. How is this even a thing? I know for a fact.’… I actually took a picture of it and sent it to Ellen and said, ‘Can you believe this?’ Anyway, no, in other words, we avoid it. We don’t care.”

The actress also discussed the launch of the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which she started in honor of her wife’s birthday back in January.

“All of it was a complete surprise, which was very difficult. It was so difficult to keep it from her,” she said. “She’s so observant. I literally had to take my email address off all of our shared devices at home… because I knew that if she saw an email coming in from Africa, it would be all over. She would put it all together.”

DeGeneres also made headlines recently after announcing she would be embarking on her fist stand-up tour in 15 years, starting in August.

Titled, “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres,” the trek will see the comedian stop in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. The tour will lead up to the filming of her Netflix stand-up special, marking the comedian’s first in the platform.

Tickets for the shows will be available to the general public on June 22 on LiveNation.com. Fans can register for presale tickets until June 17, and the presale will happen from June 19 through June 21.

DeGeneres’ last special was 2003’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now on HBO, which was preceded by Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning on the network in 2001.