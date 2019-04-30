Ellen DeGeneres Reveals New Hairdo After Hair Coloring Goes Wrong

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed a brand new hairdo, after a weekend hair coloring went very wrong.

The TV host debuted the new look on her daytime talk show Monday, showing off a much shorter style and much blonder color.

“You may have noticed my hair is a little bit blonder today than usual and a little bit shorter than usual and that’s because I had my hair done over the weekend,” she said. “And by over the weekend I mean, the entire weekend.”

Have you ever had a terrible, terrible hair experience that took hours and hours to fix? Me too. pic.twitter.com/nleAiB2lsd — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2019

DeGeneres explained that the whole thing “started with the same sentence all bad hair stories start with: ‘I tried a new person.’ “

She said that after hours of work, the final product was “not good.”

“It was like orange and pink and purple, I had the pride flag on my head,” DeGeneres joked. “It was kind of greenish ashy, so you couldn’t tell where my skin stopped and the hair started.”

“Not only was it a weird color, it was damaged … my hair was falling out,” she explained. “I would touch my head and my hair was falling out. My hair was so embarrassed, it didn’t want anything to do with my head and said, ‘I’m getting out of here.’ “

DeGeneres revealed that her wife Portia de Rossi told her “it was horrible” after first trying to make her feel better by telling her it wasn’t that bad.

She didn’t want to turn into “that lady who wears hats,” so she had enlisted the help of some new stylists to fix her, and the result is her new look.

“I can’t touch it, I’m not allowed to wash it,” she finally quipped. “Today I should be fine if I don’t sneeze or blink.”

Many of DeGeneres’ fans have since taken to social media to show support and encourage her, with one writing, “Oh Ellen, so sorry you had to go through that,” then adding, “but you are looking Fabulous now.”

“Imagine getting a gig to do Ellen’s hair only to ruin it,” another person joked.

Some have also shared their own bad haircut stories. “Tried bleaching my hair back to blond. Lucky I didn’t lose all my hair lol. Took multiple sessions at a salon to correct,” one fan confessed.

“I once had a colorist go home while the color was processing on my head!!!” someone else shared.

Luckily for DeGeneres, it seems to have worked out OK in the end.