Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash From Fans After Birthday Message to Katy Perry

Ellen DeGeneres’ punny birthday wish to Katy Perry has her in hot water with fans who are slamming the post as “sexist” and a “double-standard.”

The daytime host took to social media Wednesday to wish pop star Perry a happy birthday. She shared a photo of Perry, herself and wife Portia de Rossi, though the focus is more on DeGeneres staring in awe of the singer’s breasts.

“Happy birthday, [Katy Perry]! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” she wrote alongside the picture.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

DeGeneres’ stab at humor clearly references Perry’s song “Birthday,” in which she sings, “Let me get you in your birthday suit, it’s time to bring out the big balloons.”

Still, some fans couldn’t look past the sexual nature of the pun and called DeGeneres out for sexualizing the pop star.

Nice sexist message to send to young girls. If a man sent this you’d demand he be fired. — Robert Russo (@RIPPERLALR) October 26, 2017

…and if a guy cracked that joke and did the double take shot at a lady’s boobs he’d be in ten types of trouble. — James Sherwood (@james_sherwood_) October 26, 2017

Others hinted at the current Hollywood culture — one in which sexual harassment and abuse allegations are flying around daily — as further proof that the tweet was posted in poor taste.

Total hypocrisy. Either we all respect each other appropriately or stop getting offended when a man says these things. Choose ONE. — Punksthetic Art (@Punksthetic) October 26, 2017

Though many criticized The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, who touts herself as a champion of kindness and inclusivity, others defended her, citing her close friendship with Perry and the light-hearted nature of the post.

Unless Katy Perry says it offends her, I don’t really think you or any of us have any say in it. — janet snakehole (@themeowsterz) October 26, 2017

DeGeneres’ tweet has garnered over 51,000 likes on Twitter and nearly 600,000 on Instagram, but neither she nor Perry have responded to the backlash.

The drama comes after two months after DeGeneres was apparently not impressed with Perry’s cold open while hosting the 2017 MTV VMAs, with Twitter reactions swirling based on her expressions.

During her monologue, Perry made a joke that kids help your social media presence, saying, “My management told me I should have a fake baby to increase the publicity and have more followers.” When the camera panned to DeGeneres after the joke, she wasn’t laughing.

And after her latest joke about Perry herself, many fans were left without a chuckle, too.