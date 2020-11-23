Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting Absolutely Roasted for Her Lackluster iPhone Joke

✖

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most famous comedians in the world, but her latest joke on Twitter didn't exactly land. In light of the recent release of two popular gadgets — the iPhone 12 and the PS5 — the talk show host posted a quip about the two devices. However, it didn't take long before her post was flooded with users calling her out for the basic joke.

On Saturday, DeGeneres posted her idea of what the world will look like 200 years into the future. She said that in the future, people will be asking where to locate their iPhone 378, an obvious joke in relation to the many different editions of the phone that Apple puts out every so often, so that they can preorder their PS6. While her tweet has garnered over 20,000 likes, it has also led to many responding to her slightly uninspired joke. One user wrote, "The entire crew....they’re laughing, you just can’t see them. But they’re hootin and hollerin." Another jokingly wrote, "did you hire a team of suburban dads to write this?"

200 years in the future... “Honey, have you seen my iPhone 378? I need it to preorder my PS6.” — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 21, 2020

Of course, this isn't the first time that DeGeneres has been a major topic of conversation. Earlier this year, DeGeneres was at the center of a workplace controversy stemming from her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Multiple current and former employees alleged that there was a toxic workplace environment on the show. WarnerMedia subsequently launched an investigation over these allegations. Three of the show's top producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — were fired from the show. The talk show later brought on resident DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss as an executive producer. When the current season of the talk show premiered in September, DeGeneres addressed these allegations. In an emotional monologue, the host shared that she learned a lot following the situation.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," DeGeneres said. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, I am Ellen DeGeneres."