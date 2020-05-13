Ellen DeGeneres Is at the 'End of Her Rope' Amid 'Cold' Allegations

In recent months, Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of being a not-so-nice individual despite her humble appearance on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talkshow host is known for her ending each episode with "be kind to one another," but a few people have accused her of not being such a kind person herself. Now, a few sources are coming forward in her defense because apparently the comedian is "at the end of her rope" with all of the allegations.

"Ellen is at the end of her rope," one source told Us Weekly. "She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it's not a passing thing — the hit just keep coming." Things are reportedly strained inside her Los Angeles, California home where she lives with wife Portia de Rossi, which doesn't help on top of everything else. It all started when when popular YouTuber Nikkie de Jager accused DeGeneres of being "cold and distant" when she appeared on the popular television show in January. Since she made her opinion public in April, to an extent, things have seemingly gone downhill for the 62-year-old.

During that same month when Jager made her statement, DeGeneres didn't help her cause when she called being quarantined inside of her $27 million dollar mansion "like being in jail." Following that, her former body guard publicly called her "cold" and "dehumanizing" according to Variety. And while there's so much confusion about who will have a job during and after this global crisis, apparently some of her crew members are saying they've been left in the dark on whether they still have a job or not. Even if she and her wife are going through a rough patch currently, a second source says DeGeneres is really happy to have her shoulder to lean on during this time.

"Ellen's so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn't mean it's been easy," the second insider said. "Their home is strained right now. ... Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is." Despite the rumors that are swirling around, her show has only gained from the bad talk, and the source added that it will take a lot more to change those numbers. "Ellen's been in our homes for so long, it'll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day."