Ellen DeGeneres’ Early New Year’s Eve Message Sparks Colorful Response From Fans

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing an inspirational message for 2020, sending hopes for her fans to see the beauty and love in their own lives. Taking to Instagram with a selfie video taken on the beach, the talk show addressed her followers and fans directly in a sincere message that had people reflecting on their own lives in the comment section.

“Hello everyone, just want to say an early Happy New Year, ’cause I’m walking on the beach and it’s beautiful,” DeGeneres begins the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very grateful for everything in my life and I hope that, if you’re not feeling that today, you feel that on some days,” she continues. “Some days we forget…take things for granted. But, right now, I’m just sending love to everybody.”

Asking people in the comment section to tag a friend or family member who might need to hear the message, DeGeneres’ simple and sweet message struck a chord with her millions of followers, including Jamie Foxx, who left a number of prayer hand emojis.

“I just love your thoughts. Immediately I got a warm feeling,” another follower commented. “Your good thoughts and feelings oozes out of you.”

“Aww Ellen your generous heart could fill the sea,” a different fan chimed in. “Thank You for the reminder to be grateful for what we have and not what we lack. You are an amazing inspiration.”

Others made sure to wish her a happy 2020 as well, with one person writing, “Ellen! You’re such a Nice Human may God Bless you immensely ! HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty