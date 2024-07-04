Ellen DeGeneres Cancels Multiple Standup Tour Dates

Four shows have been canceled from the tour throughout the remainder of the summer.

Amid what was supposed to be her comeback tour after the controversial end of her longtime daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres has canceled a series of dates on her comedy tour. The Hollywood Reporter notes the Emmy winner, whose Ellen's Last Stand … Up tour began in June, has canceled four shows. The shows were scheduled for July and August for Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago were canceled. An announcement appeared on the Ticketmaster website.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the company shared in a statement. "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."

The reason for the cancelations is unclear. Reps for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter for comment, nor has she made any statements on social media.

The tour is her first since her daytime talk show came to an end after she faced claims of a toxic workplace in the summer of 2020. Employees claimed there were pay issues amid the coronavirus pandemic, among other claims. She was also reportedly set to release a second Netflix special.

During her Los Angeles stop on the recent tour, she joked about the toxic workplace controversy and said she was "kicked out of show business" for being "mean." "There's no mean people in show business," she was reported as saying, adding, "I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f*** yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised."

At another show in California, she reportedly told audiences, "I am many things, but I am not mean." It was her first statement on the matter since the ordeal.