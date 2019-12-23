Elizabeth Olsen Changes Her Hair Color

Elizabeth Olsen cut quite a different figure stepping out on the town as she took a break from the fiery red locks required while filming her upcoming Disney+ miniseries WandaVision. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actress looked casual and chic while rocking dirty blonde wavy locks while doing some holiday shopping in Los Angeles just days before Christmas while her shoot and Atlanta took a break for the season of celebration, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

See the photos here.

The much anticipated Disney+ series will give Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch her turn in the spotlight as Olsen and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, will appear in some form of retro wedded bliss, based on first looks at the series. Recently, speaking to Collider, Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige teased that WandaVision would give Olsen more opportunity to expand her role as Maximoff.

Feige noted that WandaVision will also have a major role in the future direction of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in general, as well as Disney+ programming: “The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series just before it, that’s not WandaVision, and for movies just after it in a big, fun way,” he said.

WandaVision is expected to drop on Disney+ in 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty