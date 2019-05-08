Elizabeth Olsen: ‘Avengers’ Star Steps out for Rare Appearance With Boyfriend Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend Robbie Arnett made a casual stop at the grocery store this weekend amid the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame.

Olsen played a part in what could be the most successful movie of all time last month, yet she is not above doing her own shopping. In photos published by Just Jared, the actress and her boyfriend can be seen heading into a Whole Foods grocery store in Los Angeles, California.

Both were dressed casually in active wear and sunglasses. Olsen wore plain black leggings, sneakers and grey t-shirt. Arnett — a musician in the band Milo Greene — wore a blue T-shirt with black shorts. They were reportedly seen at the gym beforehand.

Olsen and Arnett have been dating since at least March of 2017, when they were first linked. Since then, they have taken their relationship public, attending red carpet events and Oscar parties together, and even going away on tropical vacations.

As Olsen has played her part in a franchise that is quickly taking over pop culture, Arnett has established himself in the world of indie pop music. He and the rest of Milo Greene have made several late night TV appearances over the years, and contributed the soundtracks on TV shows like Supernatural. Their latest album, Adult Contemporary, came out in September.

Olsen, of course, plays Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She joined the superhero franchise in 2014, and has grown into one of its most powerful stars. Many fans have noted that last month’s Avengers: Endgame put her powers on display like never before.

Going forward, Scarlet Witch may play less of a role in the movies as she takes over her own TV series. Olsen will co-star with Paul Bettany in WandaVision, a show centered around the romance of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen told Variety about the show. “Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.”

There are many questions remaining about the series, but Marvel is staying characteristically tight-lipped. The show premieres on Nov. 13 on Disney+, the day after the new streaming service launches.