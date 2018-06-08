Elizabeth Hurley Shows off Wild Side With ‘Nights in Pink Satin’

Elizabeth Hurley showed all her fans how the ageless beauty can rock the color pink on her Instagram.

The model took to Instagram this week and sported a pink satin night gown, which left little to the imagination. The actress gave a seductive look toward the camera while sitting on a cheetah-printed chair.

“Nights in pink satin,” Hurley wrote on the caption, along with a kissy face emoji, teasing fans with the lyrics from, “Knights in White Satin” from The Moody Blues.

Fans flooded the comments section of Hurley’s Instagram with compliments about her beauty.

“Always stunning,” one user wrote.

“Damn I do believe you’re probably more gorgeous today than the first time I ever saw you you’re just a beautiful gorgeous woman,” another one commented.

“You look better than women half your age. F—ing amazing Elizabeth,” another one raved.

Hurley is an active user of the social media platform, often using it to promote her swimwear line. Many of the photos, she had revealed in the past, were taken by her son, 16-year-old Damian Hurley.

“[Damian] definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Hurley revealed in a Sun interview earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Hurley said she wished she had more children.

“What would have made more difference in my life is if I’d had more than one child. I was one of three, a big sister and a little brother to squabble with and to love. Damian doesn’t have that,” Hurley told the magazine. “They’re very different, single children, more insular but very at ease with themselves, very self-possessed, focused.”

Hurley also hinted that she is dating someone, but declined to give names.

“I’m not saying anything because it wouldn’t be fair,” she said. “I’ve made a vow, unless I’m engaged to somebody, I don’t talk about anybody, sorry, I know that’s boring.”

She also said her son is not horrified by her famous selfies, despite what the tabloids say. In fact, Damian is supportive of his mother’s swimwear business because he knows Hurley is making more money with bikinis than from acting.

“My son is incredibly supportive of me and my beachwear business and of me as an actor and the breadwinner of our family of two,” Hurley said. “I often show them to him before I post them because he’s youth, he knows what people like. In fact, when he was little he used to try and persuade me to wear long couture dresses to parents’ evening, instead of my Uggs and tracksuit. No, he loved the glamour!”

Hurley stars in E!’s royal drama The Royals, which recently finished airing its fourth season. The future of the series is unknown, since creator Mark Schwahn was fired in December due to sexual harassment allegations.