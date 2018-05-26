Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Red Bikini on ‘Joyful’ Dog Walk

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to walk her dog in style.

The Royals star took to Instagram this week to show off her ageless beauty while taking her dog out for a walk.

The 52-year-old model is seen throwing her hands in the air and wearing a red bikini. Her wavy tinted hair fell over her chest and she gave the camera a smile as her adorable dog followed closely behind her.

Fans of the television legend took to the comments section to compliment her for her beauty.

“You put young birds to shame, you’re unbelievable,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful it’s insane,” another one gushed.

“Don’t you ever get tired of being so beautiful?” another one asked.

Hurley is an active user of the social media platform.

The actress has posted other photos of her doing yoga moves in the past. It is all part of the 52-year-old’s efforts to stay healthy.

“There’s no short-cut to being slim; you have to watch what you eat,” Hurley told The Telegraph in 2010. “I put myself under extra pressure because I still model my own bikinis, but I do have little treats now and again, such as Fruit Pastilles or marshmallows – my current favorites.”

Exercise is a must, according to Hurley.

“You must do some exercise, too. I walk every day with my dogs and try to run – even though I hate running,” Hurley said in 2010. “I love pilates and yoga but don’t do them regularly. I am extremely active, though, and don’t sit still for long. I rarely go for a walk without taking the Strimmer with me, and I do stomach and bottom exercises while I wait for the bath to fill.”

In the same interview, Hurley said it is important to eat as much organic food as possible.

“I have my own organic farm so eat only my own meat and vegetables. I buy everything else from a local farmer’s market and health-food shops,” Hurley told The Telegraph. “I eat very little processed food. In between meals I have one of my own snack bars instead of crisps or chocolate.”

In a more recent interview with The Cut, Hurley said most of the exercise she does is on her own, but she will do the “occasional” yoga or pilates class.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day,” the British beauty said.