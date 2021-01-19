Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Quarantine Hobby, and It's Super Surprising

Elizabeth Hurley has taken up a very unique hobby while in quarantine. On Instagram, the Austin Powers star noted that she has taken to making her own marmalade. She even showcased some of her finished products on Instagram for all of her fans to see.

Hurley showcased two of the jars of marmalade that she put together. As seen on the labels on both of the jars, she made those two batches sometime during January of this year. She noted that she has since made 47 jars of the delicious condiment. Hurley jokingly wrote in her caption that lockdown has turned her into a "demented housewife" as she has made so many jars of marmalade to enjoy. She wrote, "Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade nestling in my larder with more Seville oranges awaiting me."

Hurley recently opened up about what life has been like during lockdown amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She previously wrote a message to her fans in which she noted how she's keeping her spirits up during this unorthodox time in history. The 55-year-old wrote on Instagram, "It’s hard to keep your spirits up during these gloomy days of lockdown. I had a trip booked and should have been shooting my new beachwear campaign but I postponed it as it didn’t seem right to be drinking banana daquiries on the beach whilst everyone else was cooped up. So i’m at home, gardening and tidying my sock drawer. However, a couple of times a week we dress up, light the candles and dance it out." How else has Hurley been spending her time during lockdown? Scroll down to see what the model has been up to over the past year.