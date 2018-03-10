Elizabeth Hurley’s Family Member Stabbed Repeatedly in Street Attack

Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew, 21-year-old model Miles Hurley, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Southwest London on Thursday.

According to The Daily Mail, Hurley rushed from the United States, where she was promoting her show The Royals, back to the United Kingdom in order to be with her family as Miles fights for his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

British tabloid The Sun reports that none of the attackers stabs managed to pierce any vital organs.

“His family feared the worst,” a source told The Sun. “Fortunately, it seems the knife missed his vital organs.”

Miles is the son of Elizabeth’s older sister, Kate Curran.

The Daily Mail reports that the police have made no arrests as of yet. Both The Sun and Daily Mail reached out to Hurley for comment but did not receive one.

Hurley found herself in the news earlier on Thursday when she defended both herself and her 15-year-old son Damien Hurley for taking many of the Instagram photos Hurley posts of herself in various bikinis.

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in an interview with host Andy Cohen. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get. When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

During the same interview, Hurley addressed her former relationship with actor Hugh Grant, who welcomed his fifth child on Friday. Hurley said having so many children changed Grant for the better.

“Having all these kids has actually transformed him from a very miserable person to a fairly miserable person,” Hurley said. “It’s an improvement. He’s gone up the scale.”

Hurley made her acting debut in the 1987 film Aria and went on to gain worldwide popularity both as a actress and a model. Her filmography includes such films Austin Powers, Passenger 57, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, EDtv, Bedazzled, Serving Sara and Dangerous Ground.

Her television career began to take off over the past decade, first in a recurring role on two seasons of Gossip Girl and then as a main cast member in the E! Network scripted drama The Royals, where she plays the fictional Queen Mother Helena.