Elizabeth Hurley Posts Photo of Nephew’s Brutal Knife Wound

Elizabeth Hurley wants the world to see the pain her nephew went through after being stabbed in London earlier this month.

Warning: The photo below contains graphic content.

This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back. If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dh7mwHQHfq — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

The 52-year-old actress shared a photo of the stab wound on 21-year-old Miles Hurley’s back on Twitter Tuesday.

“This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back,” she said, listing several numbers to call for anyone who may have information regarding the attack.

Miles is expected to be OK; he lost four pints of blood during the March 8 attack and is now being cared for by his mom, Hurley’s sister.

In an update Hurley posted earlier Tuesday, she shared a press release that alleged Miles and his friend, who was also attacked, were involved in a verbal altercation with the occupants of a car nearby theirs following a “minor collision.”

Finally, some information on the knifemen who stabbed my nephew last week. Please RT. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/A4fncIThGK — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

Hurley wrote that the men in the other car “chased them at high speed.” Miles and his friend got out of their nearby car, at which point the suspects also allegedly stopped and attempted to kidnap Miles by putting him in the trunk of their car. The suspects then allegedly stabbed both Miles and his friend and drove away.

Det. Constable Simon Monga said in the press release, “This was a violent and unnecessary attack. A minor traffic collision has resulted in two men being stabbed. It is only by sheer luck that their injuries are not more serious.”

Monga asked any witnesses to contact police with information about the suspects.

Hurley wrote in an update from over the weekend that Miles is “slowly recovering.”

“Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Hurley praised her sister, Kate Curran, who is also looking out for Miles’ friend, who was also stabbed. The Royals actress said she is on her way to India, but is still keeping tabs on her nephew’s health.

“My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day,” Hurley continued. “We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me.”

Miles, a model, and his friend were stabbed on Thursday, March 8. They were saved by a nearby police officer who administered first aid until an ambulance arrived at the scene. Police described their injuries as “not life-threatening or life-changing.”

Hurley previously said that the deepest wound “just missed severing his spine.”

“By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days,” she continued.

Hurley reportedly rushed back to the U.K. after hearing about the attack. She was in the U.S. promoting the new season of E!’s The Royals.

On Friday, Miles returned to Instagram for the first time since the attack, posting a picture of his bloody injury.

“Thank you to everyone for sending kind messages to me. I’m still struggling to walk but am slowly recovering. Thank you to my family for being the best,” Miles wrote.