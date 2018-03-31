Elizabeth Hurley Shares First Image With Nephew After Brutal Stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley posted the first photos to her Instagram Friday afternoon of her nephew, Miles, who survived a brutal stabbing attack in London earlier this month.

The Royals actress took to Instagram to share two snapshots of Miles accompanying her and son, Damian Hurley. Miles, a 21-year-old model, was stabbed multiple times on the street in Southwest London, though none of the stabs pierced any of his vital organs.

Hurley rushed back to the United Kingdom once she heard the news, and provided fans with updates on his condition.

“My 21 year old nephew [Miles Hurley] was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night,” Hurley wrote March 10 after first breaking her silence regarding the attack. “He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

A week later, Hurley provided another update.

Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

“My sister [Kate Curran] is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day,” Hurley continued. “We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me.”

Hurley even went so far as to post the graphic image of Miles’ knife wounds to social media with the hopes someone might come forward with information, writing “This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back.”

Despite losing four pints of blood, Miles appears to be close to 100 percent. He posted to his Instagram back March 23, revealing he was up and walking for the first time in two weeks.

The investigation for the people responsible for the attack is still ongoing.

Det. Constable Simon Monga said in the press release, “This was a violent and unnecessary attack. A minor traffic collision has resulted in two men being stabbed. It is only by sheer luck that their injuries are not more serious.”