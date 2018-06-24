All the Times Elizabeth Hurley Proved She Was Immortal on Instagram

After getting her first modeling gig in 1995 at the age of 29, Elizabeth Hurley has continuously proved to be a natural beauty.

Quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest models and earning roles in films like Passenger 57, EDtv, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Hurley has become somewhat of a household name going on to star in E!’s TV series The Royals.

Despite debuting in the modeling world a little over 20 years ago, Hurley looks as elegant as ever and looking as though she’s only aged a matter of weeks since her first modeling gig.

Don’t believe us? Check out these photos and see for yourself!

Date: Jan. 16, 2017

Caption: Last night at @dsquared2 in Milan [kissy emoji]

Date: Feb. 7, 2017

Caption: When you need some Vitamin Sea?

Date: Jan. 26, 2017

Caption: Life is short, buy the bikini

Date: Jan. 29, 2017

Caption: My new favourite bikini- the Aquarius in Toffee

Date: Dec. 10, 2016

Caption: Party dress time

Date: Dec. 10, 2016

Caption: Bikini time [Elizabeth Hurley Beach] [Velaa Private Island]

Date: Oct. 21, 2016

Caption: Happy days [Elizabeth Hurley Beach] [Velaa Private Island]

Date: Oct. 23, 2016

Caption: Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon [Elizabeth Hurley Beach]

Date: June 3, 2018

Caption: Nights in pink satin [kissy emoji]

Date: Feb. 15, 2017

Caption: Tantrums and tiaras galore. Coming up, final episode [The Royals] season 3 this Sunday [kissy emoji]

Date: Dec 2, 2016

Caption: Thanks [Holacom] for the great story this week and for supporting @bcacampaign . Photography by @tomasdelafuente @cyrillaloue @lipstickkelly @erinraecohen

Date: June 5, 2018

Caption: Yay, Homeland 7 beckons after a glorious afternoon in the garden with my new strimmer and hedge trimmer [best early birthday present] [country life]

Date: June 10, 2018

Caption: Best birthday trip [Tago Mago Island] [Dima Jewellery] [Ibiza] [kissy emoji faces]