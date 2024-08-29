'Elite' Actor Julian Ortega Dead at 41: Tributes Pour in After Star's Untimely Passing

Colleagues and fans are remembering actor Julian Ortega following his death Sunday at the age of 41. The actor, who starred in Netflix's Spanish hit series Elite, was pronounced dead at Playa de Zahora beach in Cádiz, Spain after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, according to local reports, sparking an outpouring of tributes online.

Confirming his passing on Monday, Aug. 26, the Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses wrote in an obituary in his honor, "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends from the Union of Actors and Actresses. Rest in peace." Many of Ortega's fellow actors followed with tributes of their own.

In an X tribute, actor Paco Collado called it "an honor" to have portrayed Ortega's father on the series El pueblo. He added that the actor "left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth, RIP Julian." Actress Raquel Guerrero, meanwhile, wrote of Ortega, "A pleasure to have been able to share a bit of this life and be able to enjoy your education, your humility and your work."

On Instagram, stage and screen actress Sílvia Marsó remembered Ortega as a "tremendous actor and a colleague of integrity, honesty" who was "as good a person as his parents," actors Gloria Muñoz and Jose Antonio Ortega. Marso added, "I can't even imagine how these parents, colleagues, so beloved in the profession, are. How horrible... I can't take it in. Absolute sadness."

Fans have shared their own tributes on Ortega's final March 19-dated Instagram post, in which he reflected on his time on one of his most recent series. In the comments section, one person wrote, "rest in peace and may the light illuminate and give strength to your family and loved ones." Somebody else commented, "How sad and unfair life is!!! R.I.P Julian !!!"

Ortega was from Madrid and followed in his parents' footsteps when he pursued an acting career of his own. He most notably appeared in six episodes of Elite Season 1 in 2018, portraying the manager of La Cabana restaurant in the Spanish drama series. His other credits include Caronte, a crime drama that streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Nunc Et in Hora (2010), Velvet (2014), and Cristo y Rey (2023). He most recently starred in the Spanish soap opera 4 Estrellas, and completed work on the upcoming film Trompeta before his death, according to his IMDb profile.

The 41-year-old died Sunday after going into cardiac arrest at around 5:30 p.m. while visiting Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain, according to The Olive Press, an English-language publication in Spain. Paramedics spent approximately 30 minutes attempting to revive him, but were unsuccessful. There have been conflicting accounts of Ortega's death, with initial reports stating that he had drowned. Emergency and lifeguard services later stated he went into cardiac arrest while on the shore.