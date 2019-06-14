Elin Nordegren’s Boyfriend Jordan Cameron: How Kendall Jenner Is Connected to the NFL Pro

The world of celebrities can be very small and nothing is more evident of that than Kendall Jenner‘s random connection to Elin Nordegren’s boyfriend, Jordan Cameron.

Tiger Wood’s ex-wife’s new boyfriend, who also recently revealed they were expecting their first child together, is brother to Brynn Cameron. She shares two children with former college basketball play Blake Griffin. The pair welcome a son, Ford, in 2013, and daughter, Finley in 2016.

Brynn also shares Cole, who arrived in 2006, with her ex-boyfriend Matt Leinart. In 2011, Griffin shouted out his “main man” Jordan Cameron in a YouTube video, calling him the “greatest tight end on the plant,” as first captured by Us Weekly.

The NBA player settled a palimony lawsuit with his ex-fiancée in January after she sued him for allegedly abandoning her and their kids to pursue a relationship with the Keeping Up of the Kardashians star.

“Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” February 2018 court documents previously obtained by the outlet read. “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

The former couple, who broke up in July 2017, requested the court dismiss the “entire action of all parties and all cause of actions” earlier this year. By that time, Griffin and Jenner had already ended their relationship.

Jordan and Nordegren made headlines this week with the news they were expecting their first child together. Nordegren already shares Sam, 11, and Charlie, 10, with Woods, while the professional football player has a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship.

The news came one day after the former nanny was spotted debuting her baby bump at a soccer game in a black tank top and matching tights. She and Jordan reportedly moved in together ahead of the pregnancy reveal.

“They’ve been dating for over a year,” a source told Radar Online, adding that the two met through mutual friends in Florida.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010. The couple split after scandal broke surrounding Woods’ infidelities in 2009. The professional golfer reportedly started dating Erica Herman, a manager at the restaurant he owns in Jupiter, Florida.

During a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Woods said he is on good terms with Nordegren after the controversy that broke up their marriage.

“We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work,” Woods explained at the time. “[Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.”