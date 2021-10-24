Eddie Van Halen’s Son Injured, Reveals Photo Amid Recovery

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen just experienced a gnarly injury. On Instagram, Wolf posted a photo of his left leg in a boot. He explained that he sprained his ankle as he was getting off of a bus.

Wolfgang didn’t mince words as he described his injury. He explained that he “ate sh— walking off the bus this morning and sprained the F— outta my ankle.” His recovery period will last for over a month, as he said that he’ll be resigned to wearing the boot for four to six weeks. That isn’t going to stop Wolf from performing, though. He noted that his boot will be getting “some show experience” and wrote, “We’ll seeya tonight, Huntsville.”

Wolfgang’s fellow rockers soon shared some advice in the comments section of the post. Michael Anthony, the former bassist for Van Halen, wrote that he’s been there before. Anthony wrote, “One of the little road hazards we all go through brother, can’t tell you how many times your dad, uncle Al, and I have been through it….Go out there and kick a— tonight in Huntsville!!!” Musician Kirk Douglas wrote, “Feel better man! I know your uncle Dave has some advice. (Both Roth and Grohl).”

Wolfgang experienced this injury only a couple of weeks after he paid tribute to his late father on Instagram. Eddie died on Oct. 6, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. “One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair,” Wolfgang wrote at the time. “I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.” He concluded, “I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f-king hard. I hope you’re still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

Wolfgang posted his tribute a day after he celebrated the anniversary of his performance with Van Halen in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl. The performance took place in 2015 and would end up being the last that he played with his father. Alongside a photo from that special day, Wolfgang wrote, “I’ll never forget it.”