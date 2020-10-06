Eddie Van Halen: Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and More Country Stars Pay Tribute to Late Rock Legend

Eddie Van Halen tragically lost his fight with throat cancer on Tuesday. The iconic guitarist was 65-years-old at the time of his passing. In the hours since his son, Wolfgang, announced on Twitter that his father had died, many across the entertainment industry expressed their sorrow over the lost.

Although Van Halen dominated for decades in the rock industry, the guitarist’s impact was felt across all music genres. Guitar World even ranked him at the greatest of all-time on a list that featured 132-guitarists. With such a lasting mark on the community, it’s no wonder that his presence was felt by many people in the industry, including those in the world of country music. Prior to his death, it had been well-documented his struggle with medical issues, previously overcoming cancer in the early 2000s.

He clearly left a lasting impact on some of Nashville’s biggest stars, including Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. The latter is considered one of the top guitarists in country today and paid tribute to him and specifically his exquisite guitar-playing ability, calling him a “master of complex solos.” Here is a look at the other stars who paid their respective tributes to the late music icon.