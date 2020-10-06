Eddie Van Halen: Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and More Country Stars Pay Tribute to Late Rock Legend
Eddie Van Halen tragically lost his fight with throat cancer on Tuesday. The iconic guitarist was 65-years-old at the time of his passing. In the hours since his son, Wolfgang, announced on Twitter that his father had died, many across the entertainment industry expressed their sorrow over the lost.
Although Van Halen dominated for decades in the rock industry, the guitarist’s impact was felt across all music genres. Guitar World even ranked him at the greatest of all-time on a list that featured 132-guitarists. With such a lasting mark on the community, it’s no wonder that his presence was felt by many people in the industry, including those in the world of country music. Prior to his death, it had been well-documented his struggle with medical issues, previously overcoming cancer in the early 2000s.
He clearly left a lasting impact on some of Nashville’s biggest stars, including Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. The latter is considered one of the top guitarists in country today and paid tribute to him and specifically his exquisite guitar-playing ability, calling him a “master of complex solos.” Here is a look at the other stars who paid their respective tributes to the late music icon.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
I am so sad to hear we lost @eddievanhalen today. I loved everything about the fire and style he brought to the guitar. I studied him, heck everybody did, we all wanted to play just like him. But no one did it quite like him. Thank you Eddie for being a pioneer. It’s unimaginable what the guitar would be without you.
prevnext
Just heard the news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing ..... this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/RMuyq7arjK— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 6, 2020
prevnext
Yesterday @amandashires and I were singing our heavy song and cameras were rolling and I could tell she was feeling some emotions, so I very poorly played a little bit of Eruption to make her smile and it worked. No musician ever brought me more joy than #EddieVanHalen. Grateful.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) October 6, 2020
prevnext
ROCK AND ROLL Hearts are breaking everywhere, mine included 💔. The level of guitar wizardry that @eddievanhalen achieved = everything pic.twitter.com/fbP7r13zc4— ATMOSPHERELESS ™️ (@amandashires) October 6, 2020
prevnext
Another legendary musical innovator gone too soon. #RIPEddieVanHalen https://t.co/CpdpK0eAzb— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 6, 2020
prevnext
I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020
prev
“So saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. I stood in awe and complete wonderment of Eddie’s immense talent and amazing guitar ability. One of the greatest rockers ever and I will miss him.”— John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) October 6, 2020
-John Fogerty pic.twitter.com/TjdduUSlhL