Eddie Money: Family Breaks Silence on ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Singer’s Death

Singer Eddie Money passed away on Friday, Sept. 13 at age 70, with his family sharing the news in a statement.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” a family rep said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It’s so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music.”

Money passed away weeks after announcing that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was originally diagnosed with cancer last fall and revealed the news during an August episode of his AXS TV reality series, Real Money.

The musician had gone to the doctor’s for what he assumed was a routine checkup when he received his diagnosis.

“We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach,” he said. “It hit me really, really hard.”

Real Money followed Money, his wife Laurie and their five children. Money was filming the second season of the show when he received his diagnosis.

After the news of Money’s death, fellow musicians and fans began mourning the singer on Twitter.

Sad news this morning

Eddie Money has passed away

Rest in peace Buddy — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 13, 2019

Take Me Home Tonight is an all time classic. Fantastic song. Great entertainer. RIP Eddie Money. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 13, 2019

Eddie Money was a great rock ‘n’ roll singer. Catskills funny and a cool cat persona. Irreverent and reverential about rock ‘n’ roll. One ticket to paradise. He will be missed. Much love to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/bfvybNagSD — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) September 13, 2019

Money, real name Edward Joseph Mahoney, is known for a number of hits in the ’70s and ’80s including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On.”

