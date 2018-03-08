Ed Westwick’s Accuser Reveals Harsh New Details of Her Time With Him

One of the women accusing actor Ed Westwick of sexual assault has now revealed new details of her time with him.

According to a new lawsuit, Haley Camille Freedman claims that in 2014 she was at Westwick’s home with some friends and after everyone left the two of them began to have sex.

Freedman alleges that Westwick became very aggressive, asking her to choke, slap, and spit on him. She says she refused and so he then did those things to her, according to TMZ.

Afterwards, she fell asleep and woke up the next day to take a shower. She alleges that Westwick came into the shower with and began to make unwanted sexual advances.

She goes on to say that she remained at Westwick’s home for two days in a daze of sorts, and that he promised to drive her to her car but continued having sex with her instead.

Freedman also states that due to the encounter she suffered bruising, bleeding and internal tears.

Notably, the lawsuit containing all of the new information is not aimed at Westwick, rather it is against Freedman’s former business partners who she claims cut her off after she told them she wanted to come forward with her allegations.

She also claims that she did an interview with a media outlet about the assault, but that Westwick was able to get it shut down.

Freedman is far from the first woman to accuse Westwick of sexual assault, as there have been at least three others.

One of the women, Rachel Eck, claimed that in 2014 Westwick “pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me.”

Eck said that she met the actor when her ex-boyfriend, Australian film producer Kaine Harling, texted her and invited her to a party at a Hollywood hotel.

When she arrived, she was surprised to discover that there was no party. It was simply Westwick and Harling hanging out. She said that Westwick “asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us,” but it was very late and all of her friends were asleep.

“When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me,” she said. Eck claimed Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall,” whenever Harling would leave them alone. She said this happened a few times that night, over a seven-hour period of time.

She said that when she tried to tell Harling what happened, he said that Westwick “didn’t mean it.”

“I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” Eck said.

Two other women have come forward accusing Westwick of sexual assault and rape, with both of those incidents also taking place in 2014.

The first woman to raise accusations was Kristina Cohen, who claimed that Westwick raped her at his home. Aurélie Wynn broke her silence next, claiming that Westwick raped her at the Glendower Estate in Los Angeles.

“I said ‘no’ and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped. I was in complete shock.”

On Twitter, Westwick responded to the first two allegations by saying that they are “two unverified and provably untrue social media claims.” Reportedly, a representative for Westwick did not have a comment on the new allegation at this time.