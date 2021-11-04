Ed Sheeran Recalls the ‘Awkward’ Time He Met ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harrington at a Urinal

Ed Sheeran’s cameo on Game of Thrones

came complete with an awkward encounter at the urinal with two of the hit show’s stars. The “Bad Habits” singer opened up about meeting Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Richard Madden (Robb Stark) in the bathroom during a Nov. 1 interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

“I met Kit Harrington and Richard Madden both in urinals,” he told Shepard, who asked in response, “Did you steal a peek?” Sheeran replied promptly that he didn’t, explaining it was more of an uncomfortable moment than a cool celebrity encounter. “You’re there and you’re like ‘Oh my God. This is kind of awkward. I’m next to Jon Snow.’ Not knowing that he’s thinking ‘Oh my God, this is so awkward,” Sheeran admitted.

The Grammy winner then confessed to his own issues with urinals, saying, “My rule, usually, is that I don’t go to urinals.” The problem is privacy, he continued. “There will be 20 urinals, and I’ll stand at an end one, and someone will come up right next to me just to have a look,” Sheeran explained. “So my rule is I usually don’t but this was a place where I think someone was in the bathroom doing drugs [so I couldn’t use the stall].”

On a more serious note, Sheeran opened up about how he was affected by the negative reaction to his Game of Thrones cameo by fans who thought it detracted from the show’s believability. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he told Shepard, recalling that he was originally brought on for the episode to surprise his good friend Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark.

“She’s always been awesome,” the “Shape of You” singer said of Maisie. “I don’t think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn’t. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set and I was by the fire.” Sheeran teased his appearance on the show before his episode aired, joking at the time, “I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes. I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not.”